2024 Rutgers Football Early Signing Day Central

Today marks the first day that high school football recruits from around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college programs.

The Rutgers Football program is expected to sign just about everyone in their class today and TKR has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more.

**We will continue to update this page as the prospects letters of intent come in**

CLASS BREAKDOWN BY POSITION....
POSITION RECRUITS IN 2024 CLASS PLAYERS AT POSITION ON TEAM CURRENTLY

QUARTERBACK

0

2

RUNNING BACK

0

3

WIDE RECEIVER

0

10

TIGHT END

0

4

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

0

14

DEFENSIVE ENDS

0

7

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

0

7

LINEBACKERS

0

6

DEFENSIVE BACKS

1

12

SPECIALISTS

0

2

SIGNED PROSPECTS....

COMMIT STORY -- https://rutgers.rivals.com/news/live-2024-db-kaj-sanders-announces-commitment

"“Kaj is long fast tough and athletic. Great football acumen, very intelligent. He takes hard coaching always wants to improve. Explosive hitter w tremendous speed. Also he is beyond undervalued as an offensive player too, I think he can play running back in the Big Ten. He will be a dynamic offensive player this year for us. He is a winner in every way, hard worker very good in the classroom, drives an hour a day each way to come to high School that alone says a lot about his dedication." -- BERGEN CATHOLIC HC VITO CAMPANILE

