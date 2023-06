Black is listed as 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver and plays his high school ball over at Mallard Creek High School down in Charlotte, North Carolina, thus making him the second commit for Rutgers from the Tarheel State this recruiting cycle joining WR Isaiah Crumpler .

Rutgers Football continues to push to expand the State of Rutgers as they landed a commitment from North Carolina speedster Benjamin Black today.

This past season as a junior, Black finished the year with 25 receptions for 402 yards and two touchdowns. Along with football, he also runs track where he recently a personal best 10.76 time in the 100-meter dash and 21.79 in the 200-meter dash, both of those times are considered to be very fast.

With Black now a part of the 2024 class, that brings the total number of prospects in the 2024 recruiting class up to 15 total commitments and that also bring the class ranking up to No. 20 overall according to the Rivals Team Rankings.

