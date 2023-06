Rutgers Football continues to look good on the recruiting trail this June as they've landed another recruit, this time it was Erasmus Hall (NY) defensive tackle Aaris Bethea who offered up his verbal commitment to the staff.

Bethea is listed as 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive linemen and is a New York native, where he becomes the first prospect from New York to join Rutgers Football since QB Ajani Sheppard committed back in November 2022.