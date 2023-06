Rutgers Football has landed their second offensive lineman in the class of 2024 and their first recruit from Florida on Saturday as offensive tackle Raynor Andrews took to social media to make his commitment official.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle prospect currently plays at Miami Norland High School down in Miami, Florida and made the decision while in the middle of official visit to campus.

"When I saw that my family loved the program just as much as me or probably more than me it made me happy," Andrews told TKR. "They felt the same connection I did and I committed."