The 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker target hails from Middleton High School out in Wisconsin.

Rutgers Football has landed their first defensive commitment of the 2024 class today as Wisconsin linebacker Sam Pilof went public with his commitment to the program late Saturday afternoon.

He's ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit which also slotted him as the No. 18 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for his recruiting class.

In the end, Pilof committed to the Scarlet Knigths over a couple of other offers from schools such as Iowa State, Penn State and Wisconsin. He also drew a ton of interest from several other power-five programs like Illinois, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Purdue.

As mentioned before Pilof is the first defensive recruit to announce their commitment to Rutgers for the 2024 class, but he is the fourth overall commitment too, joining the likes of QB AJ Surace, RB/ATH Gabriel Winowich and OL Kenny Jones.

Stay tuned for more about Pilof and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!