"I'm committed to Rutgers," Kadow told TKR. "My connection with the staff was great and the location was something I was really looking for too. On top of that the academics of the school also fit me, which was a big part of my decision."

Kadow comes from Middleton, Wisconsin, and committed after attending the Scarlet Knights’ 7-on-7 camp over the weekend.

Rutgers Football finished off a busy recruiting week by picking up another commit, beefing up its 2024 recruiting class by landing converted tight end Carter Kadow , who projects to shift to offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound future offensive lineman took an official visit to Indiana the previous weekend before heading to Piscataway for the Big Man Academy camp in which he impressed offensive line coach Pat Flaherty enough to earn the offer.

"The staff wanted us to take away something from camp and learn something to bring back to our high school teams," said Kadow. "They also emphasized explosiveness and being as powerful and explosive as possible in everything we did."

Kadow joins Raynor Andrews and Kenny Jones as the offensive line commits for 2024. He will be moving from tight end, as Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty likes his potential as an offensive lineman, and already has good size at 6-foot-7 and 260-pounds. Flaherty has spent nearly 40 years coaching tight ends or the offensive line in college and the NFL, including at Rutgers from 1984-1991.

Kadow is another intriguing addition to the offensive line for Rutgers, as he joins Andrews as players who are relatively new to the offensive line, as Andrews began playing football later on.

The Wisconsin native is not ranked by Rivals, but it remains to be seen what he can add to the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line with a change of position.

Kadow’s commitment puts Rutgers’ 2024 class at 19 commitments, with Sage Clawges reclassifying to the 2023 class earlier today.