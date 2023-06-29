“I’m committed to Rutgers,” “I really stress and believe with what coach (Greg) Schiano and staff are doing there. With the new hires on the offensive side, especially the OC and the wide receiver coaches I really feel like I can go and get developed there.”

Following the commitment, Duff spoke with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst and Rankings Director Adam Friedman to talk about what made the Scarlet Knights the program for him.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pounds prospect currently ranks as a 5.8, four-star prospect as well as the No. 1 overall recruit for the state of New York and the No. 18 overall tight end this cycle.

Rutgers Football’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday night as Head Coach Greg Schiano and crew hauled in their highest ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class as wide receiver / tight end Korey Duff Jr. committed to the program.

Duff went on to talk about the culture being built in Piscataway as it played a big role in him landing with Rutgers.

“They are really big on culture and family feeling,” said Duff. “That’s just exactly what I feel every time I step foot into that building. They always made it known I was a number one priority and over the span of the 18 months since they’ve offered me, it’s always been the same with that family feel.”

Now that Duff is committed, he plans to put on his recruiting hat as he hopes to convince one of New York’s other top prospects to join him on the banks.

“I know Josiah Brown just committed, but I’m going to be on him for a while as it’s far from over now,” said Duff. “Kaj Sanders from Jersey over at Bergen Catholic is another big one on the defensive side of the ball. Josh Philostin and Kevin Levy from down in Florida are two others. We are looking for some big names on the defensive side of the ball and I’ve already got to working on that, we just have to keep going.”

Now although the New York native is committed, other schools are still poking around, but so far so good as he reassures fans he is happy with the Scarlet Knights.

“Oregon has been talking to me for some time and continue to reach out,” he said. “Miami is still keeping that relationship open and Florida State as well. Auburn just reached out to me earlier. I’m happy with Rutgers, I’m always going to hear people out and see what they have to say and if I like something and a visit comes up I might take that opportunity to do it.”