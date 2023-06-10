Rutgers Football added another one this weekend as 2024 Florida athlete Dahkari Gilley out of University Christian School down in Jacksonville, Florida made the call to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Gilley is listed as 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete, but he is being recruited as a safety by Rutgers and chose the Scarlet Knights over several other offers from programs such as Georgia Tech, Liberty, Pittsburgh, South Florida, UCF and several others.