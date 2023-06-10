2024 Florida DB Dahkari Gilley commits to Rutgers Football
Rutgers Football added another one this weekend as 2024 Florida athlete Dahkari Gilley out of University Christian School down in Jacksonville, Florida made the call to commit to the Scarlet Knights.
Gilley is listed as 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete, but he is being recruited as a safety by Rutgers and chose the Scarlet Knights over several other offers from programs such as Georgia Tech, Liberty, Pittsburgh, South Florida, UCF and several others.
With the addition of Gilley, that now marks for a second commitment of the day and the first defensive back recruit to join the CHOP24 recruiting class which currently sits at 13 total commitments.
Last season Gilley recorded 69 total tackles, a team-leading 24.5 TFLs, and four sacks. He also ran the 100-meter dash in 11.06.
Stay tuned for more on Gilley and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!
