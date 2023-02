Rutgers got big news on Sunday when the program landed their quarterback of the future in Notre Dame (NJ) gunslinger AJ Surace.

Surace has been a top target of RU’s for quite some time but it was uncertain what direction the program would go with a new offensive staff at the helm. It turns out the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder remained a top priority, and they pushed for and accepted his pledge.

“It feels great,” Surace told The Knight Report about becoming a Scarlet Knight. “I’ve always loved Rutgers. I believe in Coach Schiano’s vision. There’s no place I’d rather win at than here and I’m excited for the challenge.”