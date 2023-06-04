Rutgers football picked up a twin package for its 2024 class, gaining commitments from brothers Tyclean and Tycoolhill Luman out of Miami.

Originally hailing from Canada, both brothers are defensive ends for Miami Norland High School.

They are currently teammates with offensive lineman Raynor Andrews, who announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on June 3rd.

The brothers were two of several visitors on campus during the first weekend in June, but their initial offers from head coach Greg Schiano came almost a year ago in June of 2022.

Both are rated as three-star recruits by Rivals. Rutgers was able to beat out schools such as Miami, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh, among others in both the Power Five and Group of Five that offered the twins.

The two join fellow three-star Judah Pruitt as commits on the defensive line for coach Marquise Watson. The unit has become a strength for the Scarlet Knights of late as Schiano and Watson look to continue the momentum.