The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan chose the Scarlet Knights in the end over programs such as Boston College, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Purdue, West Virginia and several others.

Rutgers Football has landed their second linebacker commitment of the recruiting cycle as Montele Johnson made it official today while on his official visit to campus.

This past season as a junior, Johnson had a stellar season as he finished the year with 102 tackles (63 solo), 23 TFLs, 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries playing both middle linebacker and defensive end for his high school team.

With Johnson now a part of the 2024 class, he joins Sam Pilof as the only other linebacker as a part of this recruiting class. It also brings the total number of prospects in the 2024 recruiting class up to 14 total commitments.

