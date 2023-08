Rutgers football added another name to its class of 2024 as running back Edd Guerrier announced his commitment to the program on Sunday, Aug. 6th.

A 5-foot-10, 195-pounds back out of Port Charlotte (FL), Guerrier racked up 2,562 yards and 32 touchdowns so far in high school career in a total of just 25 games played. On top of that he also amassed 282 yards and one touchdown on 19 receptions.