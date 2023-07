Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment to Rutgers football's class of 2024 in DB Kevin Levy (Cardinal Newman HS in West Palm Beach, FL) (0:30).

They then pivot to basketball and discuss the latest with some of Rutgers' top portal targets in Jeremiah Williams

(15:30) and Austin Williams (22:15), before discussing who Rutgers' coaches were out to see this weekend in Ace Bailey at the Power 24 tournament (33:00) and class of 2025 Nico Bundalo (37:00).