"I chose Rutgers because they are close to home," Jones told TKR. "Also because my family really wanted me to go there."

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle recruit plays his high school ball down in South Jersey at Delran High School and ranks as a 5.5, three-star recruit per Rivals.

Rutgers Football lands their first verbal commit commitment in the class of 2024 today as offensive lineman Kenny Jones made his decision public today.

Along with Rutgers being so close to home, the coaching staff also did a good job of building a bond with Jones as assistant coaches Corey Hetherman and Augie Hoffman both built a strong bond with him.

"When I told the staff they all congratulated me and were really happy to hear the news," said Jones. "My main recruiters were coach Hetherman and coach Hoffman. What bonded us was how they always kept it real with me."

Now Jones might be the first commitment for the Scarlet Knights CHOP24 recruiting class, but he hopes to get a few others to hop on board real soon.

"My message to those guys is that they should commit there too," he said. "The new coaching staff and players are going to bring Rutgers back to where they used to be."

Jones is now the second Delran High School prospect to chose the Scarlet Knights over the past few years as the program also landed former 2022 four-star DE recruit Kenny Fletcher, who has seen significant snaps in year one.

Stay tuned for more on the Rutgers Football recruiting right here on The Round Table message board.