Rutgers Football has landed their 24th verbal commitment from a high school prospect this recruiting cycle, as 2024 defensive lineman Farell Gnago has committed to the program today via social media following an official visit to campus.

There is not a lot of information of Gnango out there right now, other than the fact that he claims a 4.8, forty yard dash time and he's been committed to Kent State since June. The other thing of note is that he was recruited to the Golden Flash by New Jersey native and Kent State D-Line coach Colin Ferrell who is well known as having an eye for talent. Other than Kent State and Rutgers, Gnago also earned an offer from Michigan State recently too.

Now the Scarlet Knights have always found quite a bit of success recruiting and developing players from Canada under head coach Greg Schiano during his first tenure and they are doing so once again in Schiano's 2.0 era. The current roster features a Canadians defensive linemen Wesley Bailey, Djibril Abdou-Rahman and Rene Konga along with linebacker Dariel Djabome.

