“The Rutgers spring game was pretty good,” Crumpler told The Knight Report. “Their new offense looks like an offense I can be productive in, on all areas of the field.”

The younger brother of former NFL tight ends Alge and Carelston Jr. made his pledge to Greg Schiano and staff following a strong visit to the Scarlet and White Spring Game last weekend.

Rutgers is on fire on the recruiting trail, as the program landed their eighth commitment of the 2024 class on Friday night in Greenville (NC) Conley athlete Isaiah Crumpler .

The coaching staff was a big reason why Crumpler decided to end his recruitment in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

“Rutgers has coaches that have pro level experience and are willing to put the time in for me as long as I put on the time as well,” he shared. “My relationship with the coaches has been like a glued, very tight relationship since the first time I visited.”

While the three-star is listed by Rivals as a receiver, he’s truly coming into Rutgers as an athlete who could play on any side of the ball, which is one of the strengths in his game.

“My strengths are that I can play anywhere on the field,” he stated. “Whether it’s offense, defense, or special teams, I can do it. I am an athlete and I can play anywhere the team wants or needs me to.

“As far as where I can improve my game, it’s all areas. There is always more room to get better.”

Crumpler will be enrolling in the summer following his senior year at Conley. When he arrives On The Banks, he has some goals in mind for his personal development.

“I want to develop both as a player and as a leader during my time at RU,” he responded when asked. “My goal is to get the most out of the coaches there and continue that on into the league.”