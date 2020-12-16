National Signing Day Recap: Rutgers Football signs 23 recruits
The early signing period has officially come and gone and there was plenty of content on the site all throughout the day. Now don't worry if you missed something, as we put just about every single people content all in one place below!
Rutgers Football head coach met with media on Wednesday afternoon both recruiting and the this week's game versus Nebraska.
Rivals National Recruiting Analysts Adam Friedman (Mid-Atlantic) and Josh Helmholdt (Midwest) offer their thoughts on Rutgers Football's 2021 recruiting class which consists of 18 prospects from their respective regions.
Rutgers Football newest signee / class of 2021 defensive end Ryan Keeler talks about signing with the Scarlet Knights, his recruiting experience and more.
Rutgers Football newest signee / class of 2021 long snapper Zack Taylor talks about signing with the Scarlet Knights, the role his brother played in the process and more.
By The Numbers
Total Commitments: 23
Rivals.com Team Ranking: 31
Total Points Accumulated: 1,403
Rivals250 Prospects: 1
Four-Star Prospects: 2
Three-Star Prospects: 15
Offense: 11
Defense: 11
Special Teams: 1
Early Enrollees: (Banton, Clark, Fox, Griffin, Hughes, Keeler, Munnerlyn, Needham, Patterson, Loyal, Taylor, Thompson and Youngblood
Different States: 8 (Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia)
Top-Ranked Player: Alijah Clark (No. 224)
Tallest Player: Kevin Toth (6-6)
Biggest Player: Zaire Angoy (310 pounds)
Shortest Player: Al-Shadee Salaam (5-9)
Smallest Player: Max Patterson (165 pounds)
Previous Classes
2020 - 22 Players - 67th Overall
2019 - 22 Players - 53rd Overall
2018 - 22 Players - 58th Overall
2017 - 26 Players - 43rd Overall
2016 - 18 Players - 78th Overall
2015 - 25 Players - 53rd Overall
2014 - 26 Players - 57th Overall
2013 - 22 Players - 45th Overall
2012 - 19 Players - 24th Overall
2011 - 24 Players - 32nd Overall
2010 - 24 Players - 64th Overall
2009 - 23 Players - 38th Overall
2008 - 20 Players - 46th Overall
2007 - 23 Players - 37th Overall
2006 - 26 Players - 42nd Overall
2005 - 25 Players - 68th overall
2004 - 23 Players - 52nd Overall
2003 - 25 Players - 44th Overall
