 National Signing Day Recap: Rutgers Football signs 23 recruits
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 18:51:32 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day Recap: Rutgers Football signs 23 recruits

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The early signing period has officially come and gone and there was plenty of content on the site all throughout the day. Now don't worry if you missed something, as we put just about every single people content all in one place below!

SIGNING DAY BIOS FOR EACH RECRUIT

OFFENSE

WR Brayden Fox

WR Carnell Davis

WR Zach Goodale

WR Max Patterson

WR Joshua Youngblood

TE Shawn Munnerlyn

TE Kyonte Hamilton

OL Kevin Toth

OL Gus Zilinskas

OL Tyler Needham

ATH Al-Shadee Salaam

DEFENSE

DL Ryan Keeler

DL Zaire Angoy

DL Keshon Griffin

DL Henry Hughes

DL Cam'Ron Stewart

DL Jordan Thompson

LB Austin Dean

LB Khayri Banton

DB Alijah Clark

DB Shaquan Loyal

DB Desmond Igbinosun

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS Zack Taylor

THE KNIGHT REPORT TV

Rutgers Football head coach met with media on Wednesday afternoon both recruiting and the this week's game versus Nebraska.


Rivals National Recruiting Analysts Adam Friedman (Mid-Atlantic) and Josh Helmholdt (Midwest) offer their thoughts on Rutgers Football's 2021 recruiting class which consists of 18 prospects from their respective regions.


Rutgers Football newest signee / class of 2021 defensive end Ryan Keeler talks about signing with the Scarlet Knights, his recruiting experience and more.



Rutgers Football newest signee / class of 2021 long snapper Zack Taylor talks about signing with the Scarlet Knights, the role his brother played in the process and more.



By The Numbers

Total Commitments: 23

Rivals.com Team Ranking: 31

Total Points Accumulated: 1,403

Rivals250 Prospects: 1

Four-Star Prospects: 2

Three-Star Prospects: 15

Offense: 11

Defense: 11

Special Teams: 1

Early Enrollees: (Banton, Clark, Fox, Griffin, Hughes, Keeler, Munnerlyn, Needham, Patterson, Loyal, Taylor, Thompson and Youngblood

Different States: 8 (Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia)

Top-Ranked Player: Alijah Clark (No. 224)

Tallest Player: Kevin Toth (6-6)

Biggest Player: Zaire Angoy (310 pounds)

Shortest Player: Al-Shadee Salaam (5-9)

Smallest Player: Max Patterson (165 pounds)

Previous Classes

2020 - 22 Players - 67th Overall

2019 - 22 Players - 53rd Overall

2018 - 22 Players - 58th Overall

2017 - 26 Players - 43rd Overall

2016 - 18 Players - 78th Overall

2015 - 25 Players - 53rd Overall

2014 - 26 Players - 57th Overall

2013 - 22 Players - 45th Overall

2012 - 19 Players - 24th Overall

2011 - 24 Players - 32nd Overall

2010 - 24 Players - 64th Overall

2009 - 23 Players - 38th Overall

2008 - 20 Players - 46th Overall

2007 - 23 Players - 37th Overall

2006 - 26 Players - 42nd Overall

2005 - 25 Players - 68th overall

2004 - 23 Players - 52nd Overall

2003 - 25 Players - 44th Overall

2002 - 24 Players - 46th Overall

