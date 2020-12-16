Statistics

• In his senior year, Banton played in just five games and managed to accumulate 44 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

• About a year ago, he finished his junior year with 62 total tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three fumbles returned for touchdown.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on March 26, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 12 other offers from the likes of Boston College, Miami, Michigan, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and many more.

Honors

• USA Today All-New Jersey defensive second team

Did You Know?

• The New Jersey native will join the banks with current high school teammate Shaquan Loyal as a member of the Rutgers 2021 class and the duo will reunite with former West Side (NJ) DB Darius Gooden.

They Said It

• West Side head coach Marion Bell: “Khayri brings a physical presence and a relentless attitude. He’s going have 100 tackles next year for us. He’s a great person and fun to be around. He’s a leader in the weight room. He makes everyone around him better. He has to improve on his film study, so when he’s in the game it’s a lot easier as he knows what is going to happen. Rutgers is a good fit because they’re going to play a pressure-style defense. He will lead the country in sacks."

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman: "Rutgers is on a roll right now with a top 15 recruiting class, they just brought in three-star linebacker prospect Khayri Banton. He is a high three-star guy, with the potential to be a four-star down the road. He’s a guy we wanted to see some more of this camp season before pulling that trigger to throw him up in the rankings. I love his potential, great frame at 6-foot-3 / 200-pounds and a lot of room left on that frame to fill out. He’s just one of those violent linebackers that can play sideline to sideline, great range and plays with a physical, aggressive nature that is going to fit in real well in the Big Ten."

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: "Banton is a huge get for head coach Greg Schiano and staff, as they were able to keep one of the defenders in the Garden State home. He's every bit of 6-foot-3, 205-pounds and plays with a certain level of physicality you don't always see in recruits. While he plays out of position for his high school team, you can still see his athletic burst off the line of scrimmage and he shows how quickly he can get into an opposing team's backfield. Along with his burst, he's also able to track down ball carriers quickly, which shows how great of an athlete he truly is. There's incredible upside with Banton and he's a very exciting get for the Scarlet Knights.

"While he has a lot to work already, there are still some improvements that could be made to take his game to the next level, starting with him being a bit more patient when the ball is snapped. There were times on his tape where Banton had to stick his arm out too far because the ball carrier passed him pretty quickly. If he sits, takes his read step, watches where the guards feet are flowing to and sees where the running back is going with his feet, that will then lead him to engage with his opposing lineman with his hands then shed off blockers to be there for the play. I also would like to see Banton a bit more in coverage, we know he can move it but it would really help to see where he could fit best pass dropping wise. Overall, he's a tremendous athlete and a recruit Rutgers fans should be fired up about."