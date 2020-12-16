Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Griffin finished with two receptions for 36 yards, 42 total tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on March 27, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 15 offers from the likes of Baylor, Boston College, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a few others.

Honors

• 2020 JSZ All-Zone Non-Public Team DL

Did You Know?

• Griffin currently plays for former New Jersey four-star linebacker and South Carolina / Rutgers Football alum Kaiwan Lewis, who is currently the defensive coordinator for St. Joe's.

They Said It

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman: "Griffin might have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this Rutgers recruiting class so far. I love his explosiveness, willingness to learn, he uses his hands real well and he is much stronger than he looks too. Just great explosion off the edge and can really create some havoc in the backfield. This Rutgers coaching staff does a great job of teaching technique and preaching fundamentals to their players and I think if Griffin can really iron out those smaller details in his game, we could end up seeing a fantastic edge rusher for Rutgers once again. He could be the best one we have seen from them in years, by the time his career is all said and done. Another excellent job by Rutgers, continuing to thrive with in-state recruiting."

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "Griffin is an exciting playmaker who's a huge addition for Rutgers. He's every bit of 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds and brings a combination of athleticism and physicality to his game, making him dominant off the edge. Within the first minute on tape, Griffin was able to force four fumbles. He's a kid who's able to find the football quickly and make big plays for your defense, which is really intriguing to see from a defensive end. He also brings a lot of speed and physical hand usage on that outside edge rush and once he’s in the backfield, he causes straight havoc. He’s certainly a prospect that provides a couple of unique athletic abilities for his size and is a more-than-proven playmaker. Griffin is additionally really good at engaging his violent hands with his opposing linemen before shedding his blockers to make the tackle. The only improvement that would need to be made on his tape is the way he stands up out of his stance. He’s super lanky, which sometimes makes that a habit. Once he explodes from coming lower out of his stance, he'll be a major problem at the Big Ten level. Griffin has really high upside and you can expect him to contribute early on at Rutgers."