Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Davis had 19 receptions for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

• In 2019, his junior year, Davis rushed eight times for 31 yards to go along with 19 receptions for 384 yards and six touchdowns.

Honors

• 2019 SI All-American Candidate

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on Feb. 18, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 23 other offers from the likes of Auburn, Baylor. Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and others.

Did You Know?

• Along with football, he also plays basketball and takes part in track and field.

• The former South Jersey native has played both wide receiver and defensive back at the high school level and could arguably play either at the next level.

They Said It

• St. Augustine Prep (NJ) head coach Pete Lancetta: “Carnell is just a flat-out competitor. He’s very skilled on both sides of the ball and I think he could play on either side at the next level. He has great hands, locks up in man-to-man on defense and offensively he runs great routes. He had to sit out the first five games last year and he did work for us on the scout team. He doesn’t sit around moping waiting for his turn, he’s ready to go no matter what. Carnell came in and no one really knew about him, but the other kids liked his competitiveness and just how good he is. He leads by example, he’s a great young man and he was loved at St. Augustine. He was really working hard in the weight room before the virus hit. Not that he’s weak, but it’s important to our program. I think he can get a little more meat on, but he’s working on that and I know it.”

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "When Davis was still playing in New Jersey, he was easily a top 20 player in the state. He has an impressive skill set at the wide receiver position. Davis can take the top off a defense due to his linear speed and he can stretch the field with his playmaking ability once the football is in the air. Davis does a really nice job at the line of scrimmage when facing press coverage by having his hands and feet tied together to get the extra separation needed to get away from the defender. He runs very smooth routes and is quick out of breaks because he keeps his hips low when attacking the top of his routes. Davis also tracks the football well and is a natural pass catcher with good body control once the football is within his catch radius."