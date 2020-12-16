FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Morris Plains (NJ) Parsippany Hills High School two-star long snapper Zack Taylor has officially signed his letter of intent and is now a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Taylor played in six games and accumulated 12 pancake blocks.

• In 2019, his junior year, Taylor played in 10 games and had 34 pancake blocks. He also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on May 3, 2020.

• Had been in talks with Boston College, Lafayette, Minnesota, Mississippi State and a few smaller schools before closing his recruitment.

Did You Know?

• His older brother, Billy, is a multi-year starter at long snapper for the Rutgers Football program.

• Taylor is ranked as the No. 28 long snapper in the country, per Rubio Long Snapping.

They Said It

• Parsippany Hills head coach David Albano: “He’s a good snapper both long and short. He has also grown into his body. Last year he was undersized, but now he has become stronger. He’s ranked one of the best in the state and top 20 in the country. He has good character like his brother. Rutgers knows what kind of family he comes from and he’s a great student. Zack just has to continue progressing in getting downfield and covering punts. He got used to his body last year and he’s starting to grow into that role. He’s following his brother’s footsteps and it’s what he wanted. His brother had to work his way onto the roster as a walk-on. The Rutgers staff evaluated him, offered him and hit a home run.”