Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban High School three-star wide receiver Brayden Fox has officially signed his letter of intent and is now a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Fox

• In 2019, his junior year, Fox hauled in 43 receptions for 864 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on April 10, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 10 other offers from the likes of Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Michigan State and others.

Did You Know?

• Fox will be the seventh person in his family to play football in the Big Ten.

• Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano recruited Brayden Fox’s dad, Derek Fox to Penn State back in the 1990’s.

• Along with playing football, Fox also participated in basketball and track during high school.

They Said It

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "When evaluating Fox, you can tell right away that he's a very skilled and fundamental receiver. He does a good job attacking the football through the air and he has strong hands and very rarely catches the ball with his body. I'm most impressed with his footwork at the line of scrimmage when facing press coverage and how he sets his routes up. Whenever he's dealing with press coverage, you can see that he does a good job of using his footwork and shoulders to create the needed separation to get into his routes. Fox makes every route look the same and sets them up well versus man coverage. He also understands that if he is dealing with zone coverage, he knows when to cut his route in half to help find the soft spots within the defense. While he doesn’t have elite speed, he does have those sure hands and great route running that will make him a true threat at the next level."