Statistics

• Loyal finished his senior season with 18 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown, 16 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns, 29 total tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a kick return for a touchdown in just six games played.

• As a junior, he finished his junior year with 12 carries for 85 yards, 21 receptions for 528 yards and eight touchdowns, 23 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on March 19th, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over five other offers from the likes of Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia and a few others.

Honors

• USA Today All-New Jersey All-Defense second team

Did You Know?

• Along with football, Loyal also plays basketball.

• The New Jersey native will join the banks with current high school teammate Khayri Banton as a member of the Rutgers 2021 class and the duo will reunite with former West Side DB Darius Gooden.

They Said It

• West Side head coach Marion Bell: “On the field, Shaquan is an all-around player. He can play any skill position on the field including quarterback. He’s the best cornerback in the tri-state area. Off the field and in the locker room, he leads by example. He’s a hard worker who does everything the right way. He’s an all action guy. Shaquan need to work on being 'a dog' at all times. He tends to take it easy on lesser competition. This season that 'chip' has to stay on his shoulder at all times. I think Rutgers is a great fit for him because of the way they play defense. He’s a good tackler and press-cover corner, so he will do well in the Tampa 2 coverage and press man [that Coach Schiano is bringing in]. Also, Rutgers is a great place for all Jersey kids. His family will be able to see him play at every home game.”

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: "Loyal is a really long and rangy athlete that makes plays consistently. This is a defensive back that sees the field really well and is able to speed turn while the play is happening and find the football. His length is something that really stands out right away and puts him at an advantage against opposing receivers. Another standout attribute about Loyal’s play on the field is his ability to come up and hit someone in the mouth. He is not afraid to come up and show the opposing team how physical he truly is. That type of play will certainly fit well in the Big Ten and especially at Rutgers representing his home state. He also is a beast in the weight room and that certainly shows on tape with how physical he is when making plays on opposing receivers/running backs.

What Loyal could improve on in his game is his engagement with oncoming blockers he could get off of them quicker to be able to make plays faster. He has the physical tools to be able to do that and once he works on that he will be a special force in the Big Ten. Big things are ahead for Shaquan Loyal and his future at Rutgers."