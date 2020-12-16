Statistics

• Igbinosun finished his senior season with 31 rushes for 423 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns along with 22 receptions for 317 yards on offense. On the flip side he finished with 48 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), eight pass deflections and a fumble recovery on defense.

• A little over a year ago, Igbinosun finished his junior year with 17 rushes for 178 yards and five touchdowns, 43 receptions for 736 yards and eight more touchdowns and 92 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on May 20, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 13 offers from the likes of Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple and a few others.

Honors

• USA Today All-New Jersey football defensive first team

• Finalist for NJ.com’s football player of the year award

• All-Big Central Football Conference first team

Did You Know?

• Igbinosun was Mr. Do It All for the Farmers, as he played wildcat quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back.

• The New Jersey native will join the banks with former Union High School teammates Ahmirr Robinson and Mike Tverdov on the banks.

They Said It

• Union head coach Lou Grasso: “Desmond is a versatile, physical kid. He has great athleticism and he has very good hands as well. He’s a really good football player and he brings out the best in everyone around him. He’s charismatic, he’s vocal, he’s a leader and he’s funny. Kids will follow him and he’s a good kid to be around. He lightens up the room. He just needs to continue to progress at the rate he has been with his speed and strength. I’m not sure where Rutgers is going to use him, but I think he can adapt to any card he’s dealt. Anything we have asked him to do, he has done it. He doesn’t say I can’t do this or I can’t do that. Last year we brought him up as an edge player at times and he was fine. He has all the physical and mental tools to be used wherever Coach [Greg] Schiano thinks he fits best.”

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman: "Rutgers added an outstanding playmaker in Igbinosun, a local prospect joining Ahmirr Robinson, a former teammate, at Rutgers. Desmond has a chance to make an impact on both sides of the ball for the Scarlet Knights. About 6-foot-4 and just under 200 pounds, as a receiver he can do a lot once he gets the ball in his hands. He has a lot of big-play ability in the open field. He's very raw when it comes to the finer points of being a receiver but his ceiling might be even higher as a defensive prospect. He does a good job tracking the ball in the air. He's very physical and brings impressive ball skills to the secondary, which can certainly change the momentum of a game. Look for him to add plenty of muscle mass to his frame once he gets on campus. One of their priorities while developing Igbinosun from a physical aspect should be to keep and improve his explosiveness. That's one of the things that stands out immediately on film. We love the way he's able to close on the ball while it's in the air and the ranginess that he brings to the defensive side of the ball should make life more difficult for quarterbacks and their receivers. Good job by Rutgers continuing to keep in-state prospects at home and nurturing all of those relationships with in-state coaches, trainers, and future prospects."