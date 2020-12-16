Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Angoy finished with 43 total tackles, four sacks, three tackles for loss and two rushes for three yards and one score.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on June 1, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over seven offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and others.

Honors

• 2020 USA Today All-New Jersey Defense Second Team

They Said It

• Irvington head coach Ashley "Smoke" Pierre: “Zaire takes on double and triple teams. He’s a kid with a high ceiling, a competitive edge and a passion for the game. Along with the competing edge and the passion on the field, he will bring positivity to the locker room. Zaire is getting better every day and he made drastic changes [to his body] in the last 15 months. He needs to continue working on that and if he does, he will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming years. He had long talks with Kemoko [Turay] recently and he plans to follow those footsteps in his own way. Rutgers fits him in terms of their new staff, their new culture and the high expectations. All of that works in Zaire’s favor.”

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: "Angoy comes in at a solid 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds absolutely dominating the interior at his size. He brings a level of physicality needed to be successful at the defensive line position. Angoy also does a great job of engaging his opposing lineman with violent hand usage and is able to shed his blockers quickly to make a tackle. He's a ferocious playmaker and does what it takes to find the football.

"In order to be successful in the Big Ten conference at the interior line position, you need to bring a level of physicality to your game and Angoy does that. What could really make him a dominating presence at the next level would be his speed. I would like to see Angoy get off the line quicker and show that quick burst on his get off from the line of scrimmage. At 6-foot-4, it isn’t easy to tell someone to get lower from their stance, but to have Angoy shoot low out of his get off would also really improve his game. His physical presence is going to be special in the Big Ten and we could see Angoy sooner rather than later making that impact on the Scarlet Knights defensive line."