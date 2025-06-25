San Antonio Spurs select Rutgers G Dylan Harper in 2025 NBA Draft

Rutgers Basketball guard Dylan Harper has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper finished with 564 points on the year, which was good for the most ever by a freshman in program history, as he surpassed Mike Rosario's previous record of 517 points in the 2008-09 season. The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey native becomes the first Scarlet Knight to be selected in the NBA Draft since big man Hamady N'Diaye went in the second round of the 2010 draft and the first time the program had a first round pick since Quincy Douby went No. 19 overall in 2006.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder guard finished the year earning several honors, such as AP All-American Honorable Mention, All-Big Ten Third Team (Media), All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Coaches), and various other recognitions. On the year, Harper played in 29 games while averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 33.3% from three. Harper did miss some games throughout the year due to an ankle injury, but bounced back pretty quickly, posting some very impressive stat lines as he scored 20+ points in six of his final 10 games as a Scarlet Knight. The most impressive might have been the USC game, where he scored 25 points to go along with two rebounds, nine assists, and six steals while shooting 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the floor. Despite not making the tournament, Harper was still able to showcase his skills on the hardwood and goes does as one of only two five-star prospects to join the Scarlet Knights, with the other being fellow soon to be NBA Draft Pick Ace Bailey.

Following the 2024-25 season, Harper earned an invite to the 2025 NBA Combine, where he recorded the following measurements.... HEIGHT (W/O SHOES): 6-foot 4 1/2-inches WEIGHT: 213.2-pounds HAND LENGTH: 9.25-inches HAND WIDTH: 9.25-inches STANDING REACH: 8-foot, 6-inches WINGSPAN: 6-foot, 10.50-inches

NBA COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP LANE AGILITY TIME 11.07s 35th among all players SHUTTLE RUN 3.05s T-49th among all players THREE QUARTER SPRINT 3.16s T-20th among all players STANDING VERTICAL 30.5" T-19th among RBs MAX VERTICAL 36.5" T-21st among all players

NBA DRAFT BREAKDOWN...