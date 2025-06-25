San Antonio Spurs select Rutgers G Dylan Harper in 2025 NBA Draft

Rutgers Basketball guard Dylan Harper has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Harper finished with 564 points on the year, which was good for the most ever by a freshman in program history, as he surpassed Mike Rosario's previous record of 517 points in the 2008-09 season.
The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey native becomes the first Scarlet Knight to be selected in the NBA Draft since big man Hamady N'Diaye went in the second round of the 2010 draft and the first time the program had a first round pick since Quincy Douby went No. 19 overall in 2006.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder guard finished the year earning several honors, such as AP All-American Honorable Mention, All-Big Ten Third Team (Media), All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Coaches), and various other recognitions.
On the year, Harper played in 29 games while averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 33.3% from three.
Harper did miss some games throughout the year due to an ankle injury, but bounced back pretty quickly, posting some very impressive stat lines as he scored 20+ points in six of his final 10 games as a Scarlet Knight. The most impressive might have been the USC game, where he scored 25 points to go along with two rebounds, nine assists, and six steals while shooting 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the floor.
Despite not making the tournament, Harper was still able to showcase his skills on the hardwood and goes does as one of only two five-star prospects to join the Scarlet Knights, with the other being fellow soon to be NBA Draft Pick Ace Bailey.
Following the 2024-25 season, Harper earned an invite to the 2025 NBA Combine, where he recorded the following measurements....
HEIGHT (W/O SHOES): 6-foot 4 1/2-inches
WEIGHT: 213.2-pounds
HAND LENGTH: 9.25-inches
HAND WIDTH: 9.25-inches
STANDING REACH: 8-foot, 6-inches
WINGSPAN: 6-foot, 10.50-inches
NBA DRAFT BREAKDOWN...
"Strengths: Harper is a jumbo playmaker with a strong frame. His skill level as a shot creator and ability to play downhill, finish through contact and draw fouls should flourish with NBA spacing.
Weaknesses: Harper's consistency as a pull-up shooter remains a work in progress, and he has things to prove off the ball defensively, though his frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan are assets that give him multi-positional versatility.
The verdict: Playing through injuries and illness, Harper carried an undermanned Rutgers team with his scoring prowess and competitiveness, despite going 15-17 and not making the NCAA tournament. He has room to grow, but he made a convincing case as the second-best prospect in this draft, drawing comparisons to Cade Cunningham and James Harden along the way." -- ESPN NBA DRAFT ANALYST JONATHAN GIVONY
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board