Hudson High School (OH) three-star offensive lineman Kevin Toth has officially signed his letter of intent and is now a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on May 13, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 12 offers from the likes of Army, Central Michigan, Kent State, Massachusetts, Toledo and others.

Honors

• 2020 MaxPreps All Ohio Preseason Second-Team

Did You Know?

• Up until a couple years ago, Toth was playing quarterback instead of offensive line?

• Toth's father, Kevin, was a former Olympic shot putter and was inducted into the McNeese State University Hall of Fame in 2003.

• Kevin Toth plans to major in education and added that Rutgers’ top of the line program played heavily into his decision.

They Said It

• Hudson head coach Jeff Gough: “He’s extremely long, aggressive and he likes to finish. He’s a team player and he understands it takes all 11 guys on the field to move the ball. He’s a physical athlete with incredible potential at tackle and he will do whatever it takes to move the chains. He’s an incredible worker and I think our lineage of offensive linemen will continue with him. Bill Nagy, Brian Winters and a few other guys who went on to play professional football were great leaders at Hudson. Our workouts our different now and he makes sure kids are safe by spraying things at our facility to clean them. He’s a good student as well.”

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "Toth has great size at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds while possessing impressive athleticism, strong blocking base and the ability to finish. When evaluating Toth, right away I'm impressed with how well he moves for his size. He’s an athletic offensive tackle that can get to the second level of a defense on inside runs and laterally on outside zone runs. He plays with a powerful blocking base when engaged with a defender. The base he plays with gives him the proper balance and necessary leverage to have full control of the defender. From a pass-blocking perspective, his first punch is compact and he does a nice job of getting into his stance. Toth shows his ability to finish blocks with his toughness no matter where the play is. Once he's at the point of attack in a man-on-man or zone-blocking scheme, he punishes defenders to the ground. Toth needs to work on lowering his knee bend and getting a more level hat and pads, but he's a solid offensive lineman who brings good physical traits."