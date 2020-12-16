North Bethesda (MD) Georgetown Prep two-star tight end Kyonte Hamilton has officially signed his letter of intent and is now a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Statistics

• This past season, Hamilton's senior season was postponed.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers Wrestling on Aug. 17, 2019, but he didn't commit to the football program until March 7, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over two other offers from Boston College and Wake Forest.

Did you know??

• Along with playing football, Hamilton will also wrestle for Rutgers as he was recently ranked one of the top heavyweights in the nation.

They Said It

• TKR Wrestling Analyst Lex Knapp: "Hamilton is a monster, with great height and length. His build will allow him to fill-in nicely over the next two years to develop into a college heavyweight. On the mat, Hamilton can move with the best of them. His agility and quickness is quite impressive for young big man. As he grows into his body, it can only be assumed that Hamilton’s athleticism will improve.

"Prior to arriving on the banks in two years, Kyonte will need to improve upon his hand fighting and footwork. Hamilton can tend to become flat-footed during his matches, but can overcompensate with athleticism. In addition, Hamilton will need to learn how to move big men and keep them off balance, as it is much more difficult to shoot underneath a division one heavyweight. Those, however, are two minor adjustments to a very impressive frame, athlete and wrestler."