Statistics

• The 2020 Virginia high school football season was cancelled due to COVID-19, so Patterson was unable to show off his talents on the gridiron this season.

• In 2019, his junior year, Patterson ran the ball four times for 47 yards and a score along with catching 55 passes 1,090 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Honors

• 2019 All Northern Virginia second team

• 2019 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 All-Second Team

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on March 31, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over seven other offers from the likes of Buffalo, Kent State, UMass and others.

Did You Know?

• The Virginia native not only plays wide receiver, but he also played cornerback for his high school football team.

They Said It

• Yorktown head coach Bruce Hansen: “Max had a good quarterback throwing him the ball, but he had well over 1,000 yards and he missed a game. He was also our punt returner and he had a few nice returns. He might have another inch or two on him now as well. He has the ability to catch the ball in the air, he has everything. His brother [Davis Patterson] walked on at James Madison and he was good, but at times he would check out if he wasn’t getting the ball. Max doesn’t do it as much as Davis did though so I don’t think it will end up being an issue at Rutgers. He just has to focus on not dropping the easy catch after making the tough one.”

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "Rutgers added another offensive commitment to the 2021 football recruiting class in wide receiver Max Patterson from Arlington (VA). Patterson possess strong hands, smooth route running and an ability to make plays with the football after the catch. If the football is thrown in the air within Patterson’s area, you can count on him coming down with it. He high points the ball very well, especially during any 50-50 balls as he has strong hands to get full possession. As a route runner, Patterson has a suddenness, keeping his head, shoulders and hips tied together when breaking in or out of routes. If Patterson is dealing with press coverage, he uses good hand technique combined with slow playing his routes to get the defensive back off his alignment, giving him the needed separation to get into his route. What I'm most impressed with from Patterson is his playmaking ability. Whether Patterson is stretching the field vertically or used in the quick passing game, he has the ability make explosive plays after the catch. From now and until he arrives to Rutgers, he will have to get bigger and put on more muscle since he will face much more physical and strong defensive backs in the Big Ten. Overall, Scarlet Knight fans should be excited about Max Patterson’s ability to elevate the wide receiver group at Rutgers."