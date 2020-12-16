Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Stewart played both tight end and defensive line for his high school team. He finished the season with six rushes for 35 yards, seven receptions for 148 yards and four touchdowns. On defense he had 39 total tackles, one and a half sacks and one fumble recovery.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on March 20, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over seven offers from the likes of Bowling Green, Buffalo, Syracuse, Temple and a few others.

Did you know?

• Along with football, he also plays basketball for his high school.

• Stewart played against current Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon back during his sophomore year, the two connected via social media after that and still talk today.

They Said It

• Governor Mifflin head coach Jeff Lang: “Cam is very athletic. He can run well, he can jump, he has great hand-eye coordination, he’s just a great athlete. He’s up to almost 240 lbs. now and he pushes 6-5. He’s a big kid. He’s a very good leader and he’s a fun kid to be around. He gets along with everybody and he’s committed. Cam is determined to be competitive and successful, so he pushes his teammates to be competitive and successful. He also does well academically and takes care of business. I think he can get stronger and faster. He can take advantage of his big frame. He has the athleticism to be a tremendous college football player and even a great football player beyond that. Coach [Greg] Schiano was totally sold on him. They were on the phone with him all the time and they even sent a card to his mother. Cam has a huge extended family with aunts and uncles who love coming down to the games. With Rutgers being only a few hours away, he will still have that big following with him.”

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: "Stewart is every bit of 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds who’s size stands out right away when the tape is turned on. He brings tremendous length on the outside edge to rush the passer, which plays to his advantage significantly. Stewart has a solid burst as soon as the ball is snapped and is able to get to the backfield quickly for his size. The first play on tape has him recovering a fumble for a touchdown, which immediately displays his athletic ability. Stewart is a real physical player and as soon as he makes contact, he drives his feet through on his tackles, which shows he isn’t just an arm tackler. He’s certainly an absolute beast in the weight room and it shows when he makes contact with his opposition. Stewart has incredible upside and Coach Schiano and staff did a terrific job of landing this Pennsylvania standout.

"The few improvements that could be made in his game are his playing level and his physical hand usage with opposing linemen. At the Power Five level, these defensive ends will be facing offensive tackles who are 6-foot-5, 300-plus pounds and physical right out of their stance. It’s necessary to be able to use your hands when getting those linemen off of you with a spin move, dip and rip or a swim move. That would really put him in the backfield quicker. Also, Stewart pops up at times out of his stance and the low man always wins in the trenches. Overall, Stewart is an athletic beast on the defensive front and will be a major factor for Rutgers in the Big Ten in the near future."