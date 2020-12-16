Philadelphia (PA) William Penn Charter three-star offensive lineman Tyler Needham has officially signed his letter of intent and is now a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on June 13, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 17 offers from the likes of Arizona State, Boston College, Maryland, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others.

Honors

• 2020 MaxPreps All-Pennsylvania Preseason First-Team

• 2019 All Inter-Academic First-Team

• 2019 All-Southeastern Pennsylvania Honorable Mention

• 2018 All Inter-Academic Second-Team

Did You Know?

• Along with football, he also dabbled in baseball and track.

• Needham is technically listed as an offensive tackle, but Rutgers thinks he has the versatility to play guard.

They Said It

• William Penn Charter head coach Tom Coyle: “He has played every down for us since coming to our campus as a freshman. I think his versatility is what makes him unique. He bends well for his size, he’s very nimble on his feet, he has outstanding technique and he embraces the physical nature of football. He’s an outstanding person who comes from a great family. I’d like to think that our school is one that challenges kids academically, so he’s coming from a rigorous academic environment. I also think it’s important that he has a strong structure at home in that his parents are both educators.”

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "Needham is a violent tackle who plays with a powerful blocking base and has a compact hand strike when engaging with a defender at the point of attack. In the run-blocking game, he's able to quickly get to his landmarks, allowing for him to wash down defenders or create gaping holes to run through. When Needham is making initial contact with a defender, he has explosive knee and hip drive to help take defenders out of the play. As a pass blocker, he's able to reset his blocking base, giving him the ability to move fluidly versus edge defenders on high or low rushes. Overall, Rutgers found another consistent talent in Needham who can develop into a potential starter."