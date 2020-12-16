Statistics

• During his senior year, Thompson finished with 22 receptions for 315 yards and five touchdowns, 64 total tackles, seven pass deflections, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

• A little over a year ago, Thompson finished his junior year with 27 receptions for 541 yards and nine touchdowns, 87 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three pass deflections, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked punts.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on March 20, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over three other offers from the likes of Buffalo, Kent State and UMass.

Did You Know?

• Thompson also plays basketball for Parsippany Hills.

• His mom attended Rutgers and ran track.

They Said It

• Parsippany Hills head coach David Albano: “He’s the complete package. There were some coaches who recruited him as an offensive player and others offered him as a defensive player. He’s that athletic and versatile. He’s a high character kid who also plays basketball and he had planned to do track this spring before it was cancelled. He was a leader in the locker room even as a junior and he comes from a great family as well. His stamina is something that could use some work. Then again, that comes with getting older and your body getting used to itself as it grows. He does whatever we ask him to do. If we need him at tight end, he’ll play tight end. If we need him on kickoffs, he’s used there. Rutgers can use him wherever they think he fits best.”

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: "Thompson is a great addition to the Rutgers defensive line. Based off his tape, you can see that he's every bit of 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, if not more and he provides some solid athletic abilities off the edge. When you watch his film, you can see that he does a terrific job of winning the outside battles by getting to the quarterback or running back with ease. Whenever he makes his way into the backfield, he makes sure the offense knows he is there, causing a ton of havoc. That's the style of play needed in order to succeed in a tough conference such as the Big Ten.

What would make Thompson a complete defensive lineman is more physical hand usage when going up against talented offensive linemen. There are often times when he wins battles based off of his speed alone. At the next level, he'll need to develop more of a swim move or a dip and rip move against opposing lineman to win those one-on-one battles more consistently. Overall, he's a terrific athlete and is more than capable of being a successful player, but once he gets the pass rush down, he'll be a major force in the Big Ten and a scary sight for his opposition."