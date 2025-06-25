Utah Jazz select Rutgers F Ace Bailey fifth overall in 2025 NBA Draft

Rutgers Basketball wing Ace Bailey has been selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Chattanooga, Tennessee native becomes the second Scarlet Knight to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, joining Dylan Harper who went No. 2 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. With Bailey being selected, this becomes the first time that the Scarlet Knights had two players selected in the same draft since John Battle and Chris Remly were selected in the 1985 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 202-pounder forward finished the year earning several honors, such as All-Big Ten Third Team (Media), All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Coaches), All-Big Ten Freshman Team. On the year, Bailey played in 29 games while averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.0% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three. Bailey had some ups and downs throughout the year, but he did have 10 games this season where he went for 20+ points, three of which he scored 30+ points. The most impressive of those performances took place against Indiana, where he scored 39 points to go along with eight rebounds, four blocks, and one steal while shooting 16-of-29 (55.2%) from the floor and 4-of-8 (50.0%) from three. Despite not making the tournament, Bailey was still able to showcase his unqiue skillset on the hardwood and goes does as one of only two five-star prospects to join the Scarlet Knights, with the other being fellow NBA Draft Pick Dylan Harper.

Following the 2024-25 season, Bailey earned an invite to the 2025 NBA Combine, where he recorded the following measurements.... HEIGHT (W/O SHOES): 6-foot 7 1/2-inches WEIGHT: 202.8-pounds HAND LENGTH: 8.50-inches HAND WIDTH: 9.0-inches STANDING REACH: 8-foot, 11-inches WINGSPAN: 7-foot, 0.5-inches

NBA COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP LANE AGILITY TIME 10.97s T-28th among all players SHUTTLE RUN 2.78s T-5th among all players THREE QUARTER SPRINT 3.12s T-13th among all players STANDING VERTICAL 27.5" T-20th among RBs MAX VERTICAL 34.5" T-45th among all players