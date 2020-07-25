TheKnightReport - Walk-on Zach Goodale commits to Rutgers football

Walk-on Zach Goodale commits to Rutgers football
Staying home. #CHOP #RU #RFAMILY 🪓❤️🛡 @CoachNunz @Coach_DiRi @RUChopCrew @TiUnderwood @CoachPanagos pic.twitter.com/iF5huMRpcc— Zach Goodale (@zachgoodale_1) July 25, 2020
Toms River North's (Toms River, N.J.) Zach Goodale has committed to Rutgers football, he announced on social media on Saturday.
Goodale, a wide receiver/safety in the class of 2021, is the son of current Rutgers wrestling head coach Scott Goodale.
Zach Goodale, who is slated to be a walk-on, made 21 receptions for 587 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 for the Mariners, which went 9-2 en-route to an appearance in the Central Jersey, Group 5 semifinals and a Shore Conference American Division title.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder had interest from the likes of Monmouth, Fordham, and Delaware, but opted to stay close to home and to his dad.
BOOM!!— Coach Scott Goodale (@CoachGoodale) July 25, 2020
(This is the proudest Boom yet )
Scott Goodale has been at the helm of the Scarlet Knights on the mat since the 2007-08 season and has brought that program up from the bottom to one of the best in the Big Ten and the country with now All-Americans and national champions.
Zach Goodale's older sister, Shelby, is also a member of the Rutgers Dance Team.
Rutgers has 21 scholarship commits in the 2021 class that is ranked No. 20 nationally.
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.