 TheKnightReport - Walk-on Zach Goodale commits to Rutgers football
Walk-on Zach Goodale commits to Rutgers football

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisWasky

Toms River North's (Toms River, N.J.) Zach Goodale has committed to Rutgers football, he announced on social media on Saturday.

Goodale, a wide receiver/safety in the class of 2021, is the son of current Rutgers wrestling head coach Scott Goodale.

Zach Goodale, who is slated to be a walk-on, made 21 receptions for 587 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 for the Mariners, which went 9-2 en-route to an appearance in the Central Jersey, Group 5 semifinals and a Shore Conference American Division title.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder had interest from the likes of Monmouth, Fordham, and Delaware, but opted to stay close to home and to his dad.

Scott Goodale has been at the helm of the Scarlet Knights on the mat since the 2007-08 season and has brought that program up from the bottom to one of the best in the Big Ten and the country with now All-Americans and national champions.

Zach Goodale's older sister, Shelby, is also a member of the Rutgers Dance Team.

Rutgers has 21 scholarship commits in the 2021 class that is ranked No. 20 nationally.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.

