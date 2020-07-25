TheKnightReport - Walk-on Zach Goodale commits to Rutgers football

Toms River North's (Toms River, N.J.) Zach Goodale has committed to Rutgers football, he announced on social media on Saturday.

Goodale, a wide receiver/safety in the class of 2021, is the son of current Rutgers wrestling head coach Scott Goodale.

Zach Goodale, who is slated to be a walk-on, made 21 receptions for 587 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 for the Mariners, which went 9-2 en-route to an appearance in the Central Jersey, Group 5 semifinals and a Shore Conference American Division title.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder had interest from the likes of Monmouth, Fordham, and Delaware, but opted to stay close to home and to his dad.