Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Stewart finished with four rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown, seven receptions for 148 yards and two more touchdowns on offense and 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one and a half sacks and one fumble recovery on defense.

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Rutgers on Aug. 25, 2020.

• Chose Rutgers over 33 offers from the likes of Arizona, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Did You Know?

• He was recruited by Scarlet Knights defensive line coach Jim Panagos for over two years, dating back to his Minnesota days.

• Keeler idolizes motivational speaker David Goggins and finds interest in his stories and advice.

They Said It

• Nazareth Academy head coach Tim Racki: “He has a whole lot of athleticism, a high football IQ and he’s a tireless worker not only on the field, but in the weight room. He has been working his tail off. Ryan is a popular teammate and he has a great sense of humor. He’s not an above-it-all kid – he’s very humble, modest and he helps out the younger kids in our program. Ryan plays like a beast, but he’s very unassuming and he’s a nice kid off the field. We asked him to work on his speed and strength after last season and he has done that so far. Watching him train in June was a considerable difference compared to last year. He’s on the mark in preparing for everything he has to ahead of college.”

• Rivals Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt: "There was a time we rated Keeler as an offensive tackle prospect because we graded him out higher in that role than at defensive end. He played his junior season close to 260 pounds, but then changed his eating habits and was down to 220 by the time this past spring rolled around. Keeler has now settled in at a weight of 245 pounds, and has the length to contend on the edge with offensive tackles. With the added weight last fall Keeler consistently handled the point of attack and was stout against the run, but he has the quick first step that can beat slow-moving tackles to the spot and be effective as a rush end as well. The off-season effort to lean-up his frame should only help with that quickness off the edge."

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: "Keeler checks in at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and brings a solid level of athletic ability for his size. Another intriguing part of Keeler’s game is his explosiveness out of his three-point stance, which will really reflect well in the Big ten conference at Rutgers. He does a great job of exploding out of that first step, showing a solid burst and immediately using a clue and rip move or a swim move in his pass rush. Having the ability to be explosive out of a get off from the line of scrimmage is really going to benefit him not on only in the pass game, but in the run game as well. Keeler also shows the ability to stay patient, read the flow in which the football is going, then read and react to make a play on the football. At his size, he provides a large frame for the ability to add weight at the next level. He’s also a very versatile player as he’s currently being recruited as a defensive end, but could ultimately grow as a strong and powerful defensive tackle in the Big Ten.

"At times on tape, Keeler pops up out of his stance. He needs to use that explosiveness in his get off to really get low and powerful which will benefit his game as an edge rusher or an inside guy. I would also like to see Keeler get more physical with his opposing lineman and really engage with power then react to find the football. To be able to get more physical with his opposing lineman, that will come with more time in a Big Ten weight room setting with the Scarlet Knights training staff. Overall, this three-star defensive line prospect out of Illinois is a solid get for Coach Schiano and the Rutgers staff."

• Edgytim.com publisher Tim O'Halloran: "Keeler has a lot to offer from an overall physical tools standpoint. He has a good sized frame with length, will be able to continue to add good weight and size and carry it well at the next level. Keeler also has impressive overall quickness and mobility and is just a very fluid athlete who's feet and first few steps are excellent. He proves to have good overall strength and is also set to add more power over the next year plus at the high school level. Keeler at defensive end shows good overall quickness, instincts and reads and react well. He has the frame/potential to play inside on the defensive line. Keeler's overall physical tools and abilities also translate well on the offensive line. He plays with a bit of a chip and has a very good overall motor. The overall potential for added physical development for Keeler regardless of position from here on out remains very high. Keeler has yet to truly reach any sort of ceiling from a development standpoint in my opinion. Lastly, he plays with self confidence and is a terrific personality to get to know on and off the field."