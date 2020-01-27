Rutgers had a huge recruiting weekend, hosting the first Junior Day of the Schiano Era and welcoming many of the top 2021 prospects in both the state of New Jersey and the East Coast to campus.

The Knight Report has already provided plenty of coverage from Saturday's visits (see HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE; with more to come), but there is so much more to dive into when it comes to how those in attendance feel about the Scarlet Knights after their experience with the new staff.

This week's "Inside The Banks" empties the notebook on Rutgers' big recruiting weekend, and provides some more insight into the program's chances with some of the area's top talent.