Rutgers hosted a large group of Class of 2021 prospects "On The Banks" on Saturday for the new staff's first official Junior Day .

One of the players who was on campus, and who RU fans are very familiar with, is West Orange wide receiver Jayson Raines, who held an offer from the Scarlet Knights entering the weekend.

Raines was a top priority for the previous staff, and that hasn't changed since Greg Schiano has taken over "On The Banks". Schiano and his assistant coaches showed Raines a great time on Saturday afternoon.