Rutgers hosted an extremely talented group of juniors on Saturday and among those in attendance was one of the state's best 2021 prospects, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) running back Audric Estime.

Estime's high school coach the last three years, Augie Hoffman, recently joined the RU staff. There's obviously a ton of familiarity there, but Estime got a chance to connect and build relationships with the rest of the Scarlet Knights staff.