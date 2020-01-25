Rutgers hosted a large group of Class of 2021 prospects "On The Banks" on Saturday for the new staff's first official Junior Day .

One top in-state target who made the trip "On The Banks" is Keshon Griffin of St. Joseph in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Griffin had been to RU before when the old staff was in town, but this was the first opportunity for Greg Schiano & co. to impress the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder.