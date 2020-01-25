Rutgers a major player for Griffin after Junior Day visit
Rutgers hosted a large group of Class of 2021 prospects "On The Banks" on Saturday for the new staff's first official Junior Day .
One top in-state target who made the trip "On The Banks" is Keshon Griffin of St. Joseph in Hammonton, New Jersey.
Griffin had been to RU before when the old staff was in town, but this was the first opportunity for Greg Schiano & co. to impress the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news