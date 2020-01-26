Rutgers held a Junior Day on Saturday, with prospects coming from up and down the East Coast to check out the vision that the new staff has for the program.

One of the highest rated players in attendance "On The Banks" for the event was Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding 2021 safety Zakee Wheatley, who made his first trip to Rutgers.

Wheatley holds offers from nearly 20 programs, including Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, Northwestern, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Virginia, WVU, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin, among others, including RU. It seems the Scarlet Knights are definitely in this one after the weekend visit.