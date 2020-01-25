Davis calls Rutgers visit 'amazing'
Rutgers hosted a large group of Class of 2021 prospects "On The Banks" on Saturday for the new staff's first official Junior Day .
Among those who made the trip to Piscataway was West Hartford (CT) Kingswood Oxford cornerback/wide receiver Jeffrey Davis, who already held an offer from the Scarlet Knights coming into the visit.
This visit was an opportunity for Greg Schiano and the new regime at RU to make a positive impression on Davis, and it appears they certainly did that.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news