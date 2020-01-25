Rutgers hosted a large group of Class of 2021 prospects "On The Banks" on Saturday for the new staff's first official Junior Day .

Among those who made the trip to Piscataway was West Hartford (CT) Kingswood Oxford cornerback/wide receiver Jeffrey Davis, who already held an offer from the Scarlet Knights coming into the visit.

This visit was an opportunity for Greg Schiano and the new regime at RU to make a positive impression on Davis, and it appears they certainly did that.