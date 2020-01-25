New Rutgers staff makes pitch to Jersey's top 2021 talent
Rutgers hosted a number of top junior prospects on campus Saturday, giving them a tour of the facilities, introducing them to the new staff, and bringing them to the basketball game against Nebraska.
Amongst those in attendance was Bergen Catholic defensive tackle Tywone Malone, the No. 40 overall player in America and the top player in the state of New Jersey for the cycle.
Malone is obviously familiar with the Scarlet Knights, and many haven't given the program any chance whatsoever with the big time lineman. but, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder wants to give Greg Schiano and the new staff a shot to convince him to stay home and he enjoyed his visit to Piscataway.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news