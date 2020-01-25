News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 16:40:06 -0600') }} football Edit

New Rutgers staff makes pitch to Jersey's top 2021 talent

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Rutgers hosted a number of top junior prospects on campus Saturday, giving them a tour of the facilities, introducing them to the new staff, and bringing them to the basketball game against Nebraska.

Amongst those in attendance was Bergen Catholic defensive tackle Tywone Malone, the No. 40 overall player in America and the top player in the state of New Jersey for the cycle.

Malone is obviously familiar with the Scarlet Knights, and many haven't given the program any chance whatsoever with the big time lineman. but, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder wants to give Greg Schiano and the new staff a shot to convince him to stay home and he enjoyed his visit to Piscataway.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}