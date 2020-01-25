Rutgers hosted a number of top junior prospects on campus Saturday, giving them a tour of the facilities, introducing them to the new staff, and bringing them to the basketball game against Nebraska.

Amongst those in attendance was Bergen Catholic defensive tackle Tywone Malone, the No. 40 overall player in America and the top player in the state of New Jersey for the cycle.

Malone is obviously familiar with the Scarlet Knights, and many haven't given the program any chance whatsoever with the big time lineman. but, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder wants to give Greg Schiano and the new staff a shot to convince him to stay home and he enjoyed his visit to Piscataway.