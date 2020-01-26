Most of the prospects who attended Rutgers' Junior Day on Saturday were from the Tri-State area, but one player who made the trip outside that zone was Washington D.C. Ballou 2021 defensive tackle Andre Porter.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has held an offer from Rutgers for a while, but got to spend some time with the new staff on Saturday and see how he fit into the new direction that the program is going.