{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 08:21:05 -0600') }}

Rutgers a finalist for Porter after Junior Day visit

Alex Gleitman
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Most of the prospects who attended Rutgers' Junior Day on Saturday were from the Tri-State area, but one player who made the trip outside that zone was Washington D.C. Ballou 2021 defensive tackle Andre Porter.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has held an offer from Rutgers for a while, but got to spend some time with the new staff on Saturday and see how he fit into the new direction that the program is going.

