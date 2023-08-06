Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State Football Edition
With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season.
With that being said, let's continue with our Michigan State preview as TKR spoke with Spartans Illustrated’s Brendan Moore to learn more about the Spartans.
What are Michigan State’s expectations going into the season?
While this seems like a simple question on the surface, this is not a simple question for Michigan State. Obviously, the Spartan coaches and players will say that the expectation is to win a Big Ten Championship. Is that a realistic expectation though? Some people say yes and point to how much head coach Mel Tucker is being paid ($9.5 million annually). However, the more tempered-minded folks simply expect a winning season, which would be an improvement from the 2022 season when the Spartans missed a bowl game. To give a straight answer, the expectation is to have a winning record and be competitive against some of the top teams on the schedule.
What would you say Michigan State’s greatest strength and weakness is?
Michigan State’s greatest strength is the defensive front. The Spartans are bringing in four transfers along the defensive line including former five-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye from Texas A&M. He joins established Spartans like defensive tackle Simeon Barrow and defensive end Avery Dunn. The linebacking unit is strong as well. That unit features Cal Haladay, Darius Snow, and Jacoby Windmon.
The Spartans' biggest weakness is the secondary. Safety Xavier Henderson was the leader of the defensive backfield for the past two seasons. He had the option to go to the NFL after 2021 but chose to stay for the 2022 season. Henderson was injured for part of last season and it showed. The secondary struggled with missed alignments and poor play overall when he was not on the field. Now that Henderson is off to the NFL, it’s tough to see how the already below-average unit improves.
What is the biggest difference between last year’s Michigan State team and this one?
The injury bug infected the Spartans all season long especially at the offensive line and on the defensive front. Snow suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the year. Offensive linemen Jarrett Horst and Matt Carrick were also banged up throughout the season. The biggest difference between last year’s team and the roster heading into this season is that everyone is healthy. Assuming the injuries don’t hit the Spartans as much as they did last season, there should be a noticeable difference on the field.
Who do you think is poised for a breakthrough season?
Keep an eye on South Florida transfer Jaren Mangham. He previously played under Tucker in 2019 at Colorado. Mangham transferred to USF before the 2021 season. He led the Bulls in rushing yards in 2021. The Detroit native comes back to the state of Michigan to play under Tucker once again. Also, he is playing with his brother, Jaden Mangham, who is a defensive back for the Spartans. Mangham is the biggest running back on the roster at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. He doesn’t possess elite speed, but he can keep the legs churning and can bulldoze opposing defenders.
What would mark a successful season for Michigan State?
Going back to the first question, a winning season would be considered successful after a 5-7 campaign in 2022. A victory over in-state rival Michigan wouldn’t hurt either. Simply showing progress would temper the Tucker job security and salary talk. Being competitive against teams like Washington, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State would also be big for a team that lost convincingly to all four of those teams last season.
What is your season-long prediction for Michigan State?
In my mind, there are three games that the Spartans will be heavy favorites in and win. Those games are against Central Michigan (home), Richmond (home), and Indiana (away). There are also four games that they will likely be heavy underdogs in and lose. Those games are against Washington (home), Michigan (home), Ohio State (away), and Penn State (Detroit). The key games that will make or break the season include Maryland (home), Iowa (away), Rutgers (away), Minnesota (away), and Nebraska (home). If the Spartans can go 3-2 or 4-1 in those toss-up games, they will have a successful season. If they also pull a major upset against Washington, Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State, that would be the cherry on top.
