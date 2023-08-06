With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season. With that being said, let's continue with our Michigan State preview as TKR spoke with Spartans Illustrated’s Brendan Moore to learn more about the Spartans. -------------------------------------------------------------- ICYMI: Northwestern | Temple | Virginia Tech | Michigan | Wisconsin

What are Michigan State’s expectations going into the season? While this seems like a simple question on the surface, this is not a simple question for Michigan State. Obviously, the Spartan coaches and players will say that the expectation is to win a Big Ten Championship. Is that a realistic expectation though? Some people say yes and point to how much head coach Mel Tucker is being paid ($9.5 million annually). However, the more tempered-minded folks simply expect a winning season, which would be an improvement from the 2022 season when the Spartans missed a bowl game. To give a straight answer, the expectation is to have a winning record and be competitive against some of the top teams on the schedule. What would you say Michigan State’s greatest strength and weakness is? Michigan State’s greatest strength is the defensive front. The Spartans are bringing in four transfers along the defensive line including former five-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye from Texas A&M. He joins established Spartans like defensive tackle Simeon Barrow and defensive end Avery Dunn. The linebacking unit is strong as well. That unit features Cal Haladay, Darius Snow, and Jacoby Windmon. The Spartans' biggest weakness is the secondary. Safety Xavier Henderson was the leader of the defensive backfield for the past two seasons. He had the option to go to the NFL after 2021 but chose to stay for the 2022 season. Henderson was injured for part of last season and it showed. The secondary struggled with missed alignments and poor play overall when he was not on the field. Now that Henderson is off to the NFL, it’s tough to see how the already below-average unit improves.