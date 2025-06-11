Decision Day for Top Rutgers Football Target: 2026 DT Tavian Branch

Rutgers Football recruiting has ramped up recently with it being Official Visit season, as prospects from all over came to spend the weekend with the coaches, the players and learn more about the program.
So far this calendar year, the program has landed eight of their 22 total commitments, but could another one be on the way?
A little later this morning (10:00am ET), one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Three-Star defensive tackle Tavian Branch will announce his commitment.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 31 overall defensive tackle in the country and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2026 class. He recently released a top five list of schools featuring Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Rutgers. However this decision will come down to either Oklahoma or Rutgers.
Branch will make his decision public via an Instagram livestream linked here at 10:00am ET today at Riverside High School over in Pennsylvania.
PLAYER EVALUATION...
“Branch plays both offensive line and defensive line for his high school and was being recruited by several programs at each position group. However he prefers defensive tackle and that’s where both Oklahoma and Rutgers see him at as well.
This past junior season, Branch finished with 65 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback pressures, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
When you watch his high school tape, it’s hard to get a good read on him as a lot of those opposing linemen he goes against are significantly smaller than him. However that being said, he’s able to bend, get much lower than others and also has a quick twitch off the snap allowing him to get into the backfield quickly for either a sack of tackle for loss.
Moving on to his time at the recent Under Armour New Jersey camp, Branch possessed a couple of different pass rush moves, but it was his swat and swim move that caused the most havoc on the day as he was ranked among the top five in a very talented defensive line group.” - Richie O’Leary, The Knight Report Publisher
