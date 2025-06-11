Decision Day for Top Rutgers Football Target: 2026 DT Tavian Branch

Rutgers Football recruiting has ramped up recently with it being Official Visit season, as prospects from all over came to spend the weekend with the coaches, the players and learn more about the program. So far this calendar year, the program has landed eight of their 22 total commitments, but could another one be on the way? A little later this morning (10:00am ET), one of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Three-Star defensive tackle Tavian Branch will announce his commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 31 overall defensive tackle in the country and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2026 class. He recently released a top five list of schools featuring Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Rutgers. However this decision will come down to either Oklahoma or Rutgers. Branch will make his decision public via an Instagram livestream linked here at 10:00am ET today at Riverside High School over in Pennsylvania.

PLAYER EVALUATION...