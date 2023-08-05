Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Football Edition
With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season.
With that being said, let's continue with our Wisconsin preview as TKR spoke with Badger Blitz to learn more about the Badgers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ICYMI: Northwestern | Temple | Virginia Tech | Michigan
Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!
What are Wisconsin’s expectations going into the season?
Expectations are high ahead of head coach Luke Fickell's first season in charge of the Badgers. Fickell is a proven winner — he led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago — and has a talented roster to work with in his first year here. The Badgers return a lot of production from last year (on both sides of the ball) and added 14 transfers to the mix in the offseason, including a starting quarterback in Tanner Mordecai. Optimism is as high as it has been in a long time for a program that underachieved at the end of Paul Chryst's tenure.
What would you say Wisconsin’s greatest strength and weakness is?
Strength: While the Badgers have transitioned to an Air Raid attack, I still think their rushing attack is their biggest strength. Wisconsin has one of the best running back tandems in the country (Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi), and they expect to be just as productive in a new scheme. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo's North Carolina offense in 2020 featured two 1,000-yard rushers (Javonte Williams and Michael Carter). That type of success intrigues Allen and Mellusi, who should see fewer loaded boxes going forward.
Weakness: Wisconsin's defense should still be strong under Mike Tressel, but the interior defensive line is one of the biggest questions ahead of fall camp. Star nose tackle Keeanu Benton declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round. Redshirt junior Gio Paez has played sparingly, and redshirt freshman Curtis Neal played a handful of snaps last year. Can they be effective enough to help UW stop the run and free up blitzing linebackers?
What is the biggest difference between last year’s Wisconsin team and this one?
Say goodbye to UW's slow, methodical offensive identity. The Air Raid offense is easily the biggest difference between this year and last year. The Badgers are going to look completely different on offense under Longo. Yes, this is a drastic change. But the staff made the transition easier by adding four wide receivers and three quarterbacks via the transfer portal. Most of those players have experience playing in an Air Raid offense, including Mordecai, who threw for more than 7,000 yards with 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU.
Who do you think is poised for a breakthrough season?
Slot receiver Will Pauling is my pick. Slot receivers have been some of the most productive players in Longo's offenses, especially in recent seasons. Josh Downs led UNC in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, while Dazz Newsome racked up 188 catches, 2,435 yards, and 18 touchdowns over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He went over 1,000 yards and led UNC in catches (72) in 2019. Pauling, a Cincinnati transfer, has impressive speed and impressed the coaches with his IQ/feel for the game this spring.
What would mark a successful season for Wisconsin?
Nine wins would be a big step in the right direction after three down years in a row. That would also be good enough for the Badgers to be in contention for the Big Ten West Division title, which they haven’t won since 2019.
What is your season-long prediction for Wisconsin?
A 9-3 regular season is where I keep ending up. Depending on the rest of the division, which should be very competitive this season, that'll likely put the Badgers in the Big Ten title game and a better bowl game than the previous three years.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board