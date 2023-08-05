With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season. With that being said, let's continue with our Wisconsin preview as TKR spoke with Badger Blitz to learn more about the Badgers. -------------------------------------------------------------- ICYMI: Northwestern | Temple | Virginia Tech | Michigan

What are Wisconsin’s expectations going into the season? Expectations are high ahead of head coach Luke Fickell's first season in charge of the Badgers. Fickell is a proven winner — he led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago — and has a talented roster to work with in his first year here. The Badgers return a lot of production from last year (on both sides of the ball) and added 14 transfers to the mix in the offseason, including a starting quarterback in Tanner Mordecai. Optimism is as high as it has been in a long time for a program that underachieved at the end of Paul Chryst's tenure. What would you say Wisconsin’s greatest strength and weakness is? Strength: While the Badgers have transitioned to an Air Raid attack, I still think their rushing attack is their biggest strength. Wisconsin has one of the best running back tandems in the country (Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi), and they expect to be just as productive in a new scheme. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo's North Carolina offense in 2020 featured two 1,000-yard rushers (Javonte Williams and Michael Carter). That type of success intrigues Allen and Mellusi, who should see fewer loaded boxes going forward. Weakness: Wisconsin's defense should still be strong under Mike Tressel, but the interior defensive line is one of the biggest questions ahead of fall camp. Star nose tackle Keeanu Benton declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round. Redshirt junior Gio Paez has played sparingly, and redshirt freshman Curtis Neal played a handful of snaps last year. Can they be effective enough to help UW stop the run and free up blitzing linebackers?