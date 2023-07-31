With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season. With that being said, let's continue with our Virginia Tech preview as TKR spoke with HokieHaven.com's Tim Sullivan to learn more about the Hokies. -------------------------------------------------------------- ICYMI: Northwestern | Temple

What are Virginia Tech’s expectations going into the season? The main thing that fans (and those inside the program, even) want to see is progress. Last year arrived with a breath of fresh air and then the product on the field was extremely bad. Brent Pry showed some of the risks of a first-time head coach with poor in-game decision-making, clock management, and more, and it probably cost the Hokies a couple of wins. An offseason retooling in the Transfer Portal, and a chance for Pry to self-scout on an individual basis, and things should take a significant step forward. What would you say Virginia Tech’s greatest strength and weakness is? The biggest strength is the buy-in from the team. They didn't necessarily have it last year (which played a role in exits via the Portal over the offseason, though most of those were more playing-time related), so when the going got tough, the individual players started to fade in games, and the overall performance slumped. VT gave up fourth-quarter leads four times last season (including three straight ACC games), and that wouldn't happen with a team that's bought in. This year, it shouldn't be an issue. As for a weakness, experience is an issue - but more experience in VT's system than experience overall. A handful of transfers are expected to play roles, and even if they were good at their previous programs, it's a whole new setting that they have to get used to. Add in that there are some expected contributors who are young (potential starting offensive linemen who are redshirt freshmen, for example), and there's a blend of class statuses that are all relatively new to the Hokies.