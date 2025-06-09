Rutgers Football inks Four Game Home and Home Series with Temple

Rutgers Football has added a new four-game home and home series with Temple University to several of their future schedules.

The series will begin in 2030 with the first game taking place at Temple and will rotate between Lincoln Financial Field and SHI Stadium over the next three years after that, with the series concluding in 2033.

This will mark the renewal of a series that dates back to 1948, as the two programs have faced off against one another 38 times in total on the gridiron with Rutgers leading the series 23-15. The Scarlet Knights also currently hold a seven game winning streak between the two programs, with the most recent one taking place in 2023 where the Scarlet Knights went on to win 36-7.

Other out of conference teams on Rutgers Football's future schedules include Boston College, Kent State, Miami-Ohio, Norfolk State, Ohio, and UMass. To check the full list of future schedules for the Scarlet Knights, CLICK HERE.