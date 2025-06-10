Advertisement
Published Jun 10, 2025
COACHSPEAK: Palmerton Area HC Chris Walkowiak talks 2026 OL Logan Anthony
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football recently landed another massive offensive lineman in Logan Anthony from Pennsylvania, as he took to social media the other day to announce his decision.

Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Anthony's game, The Knight Report reached out to Palmerton Area High School Head Coach Chris Walkowiak to learn more about him both on and off the field.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS


HOW IS ANTHONY ON THE FIELD?: "Logan is physical and powerful on the field along with being athletic. He displaces people on the line of scrimmage and with his great footwork is able to move to second level players with ease on blocking assignments. His athleticism makes him solid in both the run and pass games."

