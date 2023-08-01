With that being said, let's continue with our Michigan preview as TKR spoke with Maize & Blue Review’s Trevor McCue to learn more about the Wolverines.

With the 2023 Rutgers Football season right around the corner, we here at The Knight Report have decided to go around to each of the beat writers from the Scarlet Knights upcoming opponents this season to learn more about each team ahead of the first kickoff to the season.

Michigan’s success begins behind the best offensive line in college football. The back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning group is as good and deep as it has ever been. Zinter, Trevor Keegan, and Karsen Barnhart return while incoming transfers Ladarius Henderson, Drake Nugent, and Myles Hinton bring more experience and leadership. It is hard to find a weakness on this roster, but the biggest concern heading into the season is with special teams. The group has consistently been one of the best under Jay Harbaugh, but longtime kicker Jake Moody and punter Brad Robbins are in the NFL and return man AJ Henning is at Northwestern. Michigan has options, but breaking in new starters at each spot is no easy task.

No one in Ann Arbor is hiding the fact that the expectation for 2023 is to win a National Championship. Players like Blake Corum and Zak Zinter turned down the NFL to take another shot at the ultimate crown. Beat State. Beat Ohio. Win the B1G. Win a Natty. That’s the goal and expectation for the Wolverines.

What is the biggest difference between last year’s Michigan team and this one?

With the majority of production from last season returning, the differences with this year’s team appear to be subtle. The biggest difference could be with the offense, where coaches and players alike suggest Michigan may be more balanced this season. Michigan will win by running the ball, and that will never change, but with JJ McCarthy returning as the starter and dynamic weapons at running back and tight end, Michigan is looking to throw the ball more this year. I don’t expect them to open things up per se, but better execution alone could get Michigan to the 50/50 split run/pass split Jim Harbaugh was talking about.

Who do you think is poised for a breakthrough season?

Plenty of players had breakouts of sorts last year that could be poised for even bigger breakouts in 2023, and there are lots of candidates to emerge this season. For me, I go to wide receiver, but I am still torn between sophomores Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons. While Michigan has Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson back, I think there’s a good chance Tyler Morris steps into the Ronnie Bell role and surprises by leading the team in targets. Darrius Clemons is simply too big, too fast, and too good to not have an impact. A big-body receiver that can take the roof off the defense, Clemons has all the tools to be one of the best receivers in the Big Ten.

What would mark a successful season for Michigan?

If you ask the players, nothing short of a 15-0 National Championship. The truth is, no matter how good your team is, you still need some things to go your way, and luck is always at least a small factor. If Michigan were to get to the playoff, win their first game, but lose in the National Championship, it would be a bitter loss, but I think over time they would call the season a success. So the floor has to be a playoff win, anything less will feel like a disappointment.

What is your season-long prediction for Michigan?

It’s tough to predict a National Championship because of all the reasons I mentioned before, but the last two seasons really feel like a build-up to this moment. This is Harbaugh’s best roster, and I don’t think it is particularly close. Michigan’s back half of the schedule is brutal, but they still have some positives like Penn State being at noon and Ohio State traveling to Ann Arbor. All the best teams in their tier are breaking in new quarterbacks, new coordinators, or both. Everything is lined up for Michigan, they just need to get it done.